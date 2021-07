The July 5 article “’Road diet’ election delayed” asserted that residents and businesses are opposed to this project because it will “create more traffic and harm businesses because of road closures during construction.” This doesn’t accurately reflect the concerns of residents and business owners who are opposed to the project as presented by the town board. Residents and businesses want this short stretch of Delaware Avenue improved for pedestrians, our seniors and the disabled, bus users, our small businesses, and shoppers from the City of Albany as well as Bethlehem. What we don’t want is the permanent diversion of traffic from Delaware Avenue to accommodate two bike lanes.