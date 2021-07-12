Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

Barbecue Cookoff coming to Dumas This Weekend

By Michael Rivera
Posted by 
101.9 The Bull
101.9 The Bull
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is nothing I love more than good barbecue. Maybe cold beer to wash it down but that's going down a road that I don't wanna go down. It's all about the Barbecue this weekend up the road in Dumas as they prepare for the D' Town BBQ Cook-Off. Barbecue...

thebullamarillo.com

Comments / 1

101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://thebullamarillo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dumas, TX
Amarillo, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
City
Amarillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#Cold Beer#Food Drink#Barbecue Cookoff#Beef Pork#Amarillo Cattle Drive#The Coors Ranch Rodeo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

Golden Chick Opens In Amarillo

I'll admit, Fried Chicken is one of my favorite things. There's certainly no shortage of it in the Panhandle and if you are trying to avoid it like the plague, I've got some bad news for you, There's another chicken option now on Coulter. Golden Chick made it's Amarillo Debut today with a soft open and has been serving customers at a steady pace throughout the day.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

A Yearly Birthday Tradition in Amarillo

I know getting older is not everyone's favorite thing to do. I mean once you turn a certain age it's not as much fun. I get it. Turning older sure beats the alternative. So when you can find fun things to do you just have to grasp them. This started...
Houston, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72

Dusty Hill, who rose to fame as a bass player and singer in the iconic Texas-based blues-rock band ZZ Top, has died. According to a statement from his bandmates on Wednesday afternoon (July 28), Hill died at his home in Houston, Texas. "We are saddened by the news today that...
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

The View Of Amarillo…From Outer Space

If you've ever flown into Amarillo on an airplane, you know what the view looks like from the sky. But have we ever seen Amarillo from WAY above the sky? Like out of the planet sky? Well, you're about to. There are some spectacular pictures that were taken from the...
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

Is It Even Safe To Go Out To A Club In Amarillo Anymore?

I've heard the expression "nothing good happens after 2am" on numerous occasions. While I've always felt it's right, this year is really starting to confirm that for me. There have been numerous shootings that have happened at Amarillo clubs and bars this year, and after this weekend I feel like we're trending in the wrong direction.
Texas StatePosted by
101.9 The Bull

Josh Abbott Band Predicted This — Radio Texas Live Legends, On Demand

The awards, the headlining tour, the accolades — Josh Abbott and the Josh Abbott Band predicted all of it, but not for themselves. During this episode of the Radio Texas Live Legends podcast, host Buddy Logan revisits a February 2013 interview with the JAB. The conversation finds them between iconic albums, Small Town Family Dream (2012) and Front Row Seat (2015). These are two very different projects, the second of which was inspired by a very dark time in the lead singer's life. During this talk, however, everything is roses: Abbott and his bandmates play a trivia game before diving into what they've been up to, and finally, why Kacey Musgraves is set to be (at the time) country music's next great female superstar.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo Has Gone Orange, It’s Not A Good Thing

[Opinion] I love oranges, you peel 'em and they just happen to be a great treat. squeeze a bunch of 'em up and you got yourself a nice bit of orange juice. Today... sadly I'm not doing a piece about all the wonders of this great citrus fruit or about the mimosas on the cover image.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo COVID Lockdown? Might Start Grabbing These Things Now

So here we are. COVID-19 cases on the rise in Amarillo, all the way to the point where they've actually updated the color chart moving us to orange. In case you don't remember what that orange level is, and it's ok because it's been awhile, this is the level where we're supposed to be putting limits on social gatherings, stay within the community and limit how much you travel and places you visit within the city.

Comments / 1

Community Policy