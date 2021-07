Bartlesville's Family Healthcare Clinic is getting an influx of new patients since Medicaid expansion took effect July 1 - many of whom haven't been to a doctor in years. "What we have seen in our clinic is a big boon, if you will, because folks who have been to the doctor maybe only once or twice in their lives are now able to come in and get their basic health care needs met," said Molly Collins, the clinic's executive director.