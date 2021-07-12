Cancel
Kelly Rowland flies on the Dumbo ride and sings along with the Little Mermaid during a fun-filled day at Disneyland with her son Titan, six

By Ashley Hume For Dailymail.Com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

Kelly Rowland was spotting having a blast at Disneyland on Sunday.

The 40-year-old Destiny's Child singer was seen enjoying a fun-filled day at the Anaheim-based theme park with her oldest son Titan, six, and a group of friends.

The Black Magic singer was casually attired in a gray Ziggy Marley t-shirt and light-wash jeans with a woven rattan backpack strapped across her chest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtuOm_0aulSk6w00
Fun: Kelly Rowland was spotting having a blast at Disneyland on Sunday

She shielded her eyes with a pair of round gold-rimmed sunglasses with metallic blue lenses and sported black and white sneakers.

Kelly brought her oldest son, Titan, six, along on the trip to the world famous amusement park.

On January 21, 2021, Rowland welcomed her second son, Noah, with her husband of seven years, Tim Witherspoon, 40.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11l4FR_0aulSk6w00
Group outing: The Dilemma hitmaker was joined on the exciting excursion by her friend Bresha Webb and Bresha's fiance Nick Jones Jr as well as Nick's young daughter, who was sitting in a stroller with Titan

The Dilemma hitmaker was joined on the exciting excursion by her friend Bresha Webb and Bresha's fiance Nick Jones Jr. as well as Nick's young daughter, who was sitting in a stroller with Titan.

Kelly's long curls fell over her shoulders as she pushed the stroller through the park, while Bresha, 37, walked alongside her. The group then headed to several of the park's beloved attractions.

The Atlanta native threw her head back in joy and raised her arm as she and Titan soared through the air on the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iKMT_0aulSk6w00
Having a blast: The Atlanta native threw her head back in joy and raised her arm as she and Titan soared through the air on the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride

Rowland posed for a selfie with her son before they took off which she later shared to Instagram. Though masks are no longer required at Disneyland for vaccinated guests as of June 15, Kelly and her group were wearing masks during most of their time at the park.

However, Rowland pulled down her mask to smile for the adorable photo with Titan, who was clad in a pink t-shirt, green shorts and a gray baseball cap.

She captioned the shot: 'DISNEY DAY!! Thank you @breshawebb & @njfuture for such a fun day!! I know I was a lil obsessive with the Sanitizer, but…. I can’t help it!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sEtFd_0aulSk6w00
Say cheese! Rowland pulled down her mask to smile for the adorable photo with Titan, who was clad in a pink t-shirt, green shorts and a gray baseball cap

Kelly also posted a cute selfie in which she and Bresha are beaming widely after pulling down their masks.

'Disney Day!!' she captioned the image, with Bresha commenting, 'Disney day was amazing! I can't wait to do it again with you sis.'

The Run the World actress is one of Rowland's closest friends and Kelly even took Webb's now fiance Jones ring-shopping as he prepared to pop the question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41OTzw_0aulSk6w00
Close pals: Kelly also posted a cute selfie in which she and Bresha are beaming widely after pulling down their masks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VEN3t_0aulSk6w00
Playing cupid: Kelly shared a photo of the Run the World actress with her fiance Nick. Rowland took Nick ring-shopping as he prepared to pop the question to Bresha

Kelly included a photo of the happy couple in her Instagram Story, adding Jessica Simpson's rendition of The Little Mermaid's classic song Part of Your World.

Rowland was later heard belting out the song herself as she rode the Little Mermaid ride. The star shared a video in which she was singing along to the ride's soundtrack, writing humorously, 'They should've told me to shut up! Lol.'

She also joked while taking a ride on It's A Small World. Kelly uploaded a video on the ride and wrote, 'TRY GETTING THIS SONG OUT YOUR HEAD!!!' in reference to the attraction's notoriously catchy theme song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ApOeR_0aulSk6w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03LhWk_0aulSk6w00

Kelly also captured some fun moments of Titan enjoying the King Arthur Carrousel.

Along with a photo of the child riding his white horse, Rowland also posted a video of Titan turning around on the ride to give her a wave.

'Hey Ma look no hands…' she wrote in the caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U1KWS_0aulSk6w00
Going for a ride: Kelly also captured some fun moments of Titan enjoying the King Arthur Carrousel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPwOS_0aulSk6w00
Adorable: Along with a photo of the child riding his white horse, Rowland also posted a video of Titan turning around on the ride to give her a wave

