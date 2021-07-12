Maddie Ziegler Has Brothers You Never Knew About

Remember when Sia dropped "Chandelier" and everyone lost their minds? And remember when she released the music video and everyone lost it again over the young dancer who starred in it? Good times. That young dancer was Maddie Ziegler, but the "Chandelier" video wasn't her first moment in the spotlight, nor her last. Ziegler got her start on the TLC hit "Dance Moms" and has since appeared in several other competition shows like "So You Think You Can Dance," "Dancing with the Stars," and "Dancing with the Stars: Junior," as per IMDb. Ziegler has also started a successful acting career, with 35 credits to her name, including the role of Velma in the new "West Side Story" movie.