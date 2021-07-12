No bail for suspect accused of fatally shooting man in targeted attack in Milton
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of fatally shooting another man outside of his Milton home in a targeted attack over the weekend has been ordered held without bail. Myles King, 21, of Milton, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder in connection with the death of 25-year-old Marquis Simmons, who was driving a moped along Belvoir Road around 6 p.m. Saturday when he dismounted the vehicle and was shot a few yards away from the bike, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. A not guilty plea was entered on King’s behalf.whdh.com
Comments / 0