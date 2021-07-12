Cancel
Milton, MA

No bail for suspect accused of fatally shooting man in targeted attack in Milton

By Kimberly Bookman
whdh.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of fatally shooting another man outside of his Milton home in a targeted attack over the weekend has been ordered held without bail. Myles King, 21, of Milton, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder in connection with the death of 25-year-old Marquis Simmons, who was driving a moped along Belvoir Road around 6 p.m. Saturday when he dismounted the vehicle and was shot a few yards away from the bike, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. A not guilty plea was entered on King’s behalf.

