South Korean Gyms Can Only Play Slow Jams Amid New COVID Outbreak

South Koreans will have to get used to a new gym playlist amid the latest outbreak of COVID-19. Under new guidelines, gyms aren’t allowed to play music that is faster than 120 beats per minute during group workouts. Songs like “Dynamite” and “Butter” by BTS are good to go as they’re both under the 120 bpm limit, but tunes like Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “good 4 u” don’t make the cut. According to heath officials, the new rule is meant to keep gym enthusiasts from breathing too fast or getting sweat on people near them. Gym showers will also be closed down. South Korea is currently battling its worst outbreak of COVID-19, with daily infection rates potentially reaching over 2,000 by the end of July, according to officials.

Entertainmentallkpop.com

North Korean defector reveals North Korea also has girl groups

A North Korean defector revealed North Korea also has girl groups. On July 25th, the 501st episode of 'Now On My Way to Meet You' was broadcasted on Channel A. During the episode, North Korean defector Kim Keum Hyuk revealed they also had girl groups just like South Korea. He surprised everyone by saying, "Don't be surprised, but there are stage performances just like what Girls' Generation does. 8 to 9 members girl groups in short pants perform on stage."
Musicdjmag.com

Music over 120 BPM banned in South Korean gyms for two weeks

Music running at over 120 BPM has been banned in South Korean gyms for two weeks over fears that fast beats could encourage more rigorous workouts, in turn increasing the transmission of COVID-19. The new measures, known as 'Level 4 distancing rules', have been publicly criticised as "nonsensical" and "ridiculous",...
MusicSlipped Disc

Koreans say slow music delays Delta Covid

The South Korean authorities have ordered gyms to slow down their music in order to delay the spread of the Delta variant. The idea is that people breathing faster spread more droplets. Under the new rules, music in gyms must play slower than 120 beats per minute during group exercises.
Public Healthselector.news

South Korean Capital Enacts BPM Cap on Music in Gyms as COVID-19 Measure

The South Korean capital city of Seoul is taking a unique approach in its fight against COVID-19: slow BPMs. With cases spiking, the South Korean Health Ministry recently implemented strict new guidelines, including a ban on music faster than 120 BPM at gyms, according to The Korea Herald. In addition, treadmills cannot go faster than six kilometers an hour (about 3.72 MPH).
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-South Korean athletes enjoy food delivery service after radiation screening

TOKYO (Reuters) - As a nutritionist for South Korean Olympians for 35 years, Han Jung-sook says Tokyo Olympics is a challenging mission. She is responsible for orchestrating the 16-member team that will help feed the South Korean team at the Tokyo Olympics, ensuring that ingredients are radiation-free, and 400 meal boxes are safely delivered every day under the sweltering heat.
TennisGolf Digest

Two South Korean golfers will play these Olympics with everything to lose

Golfing pressure comes in two forms. The first is opportunity pressure. This occurs when a player is at the doorstep of an accomplishment, perhaps a life-changing one. A chance to beat Pop for the first time. A 15-footer to win a PGA Tour event. These are good nerves. Any competitive golfer worth a damn relishes these situations. They’re what you practice for.
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

For South Koreans, Olympic medal is only way out of military

KAWAGOE, Japan — They keep telling themselves the Olympics is no different from any other golf tournament because anything else would only make it harder on Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim. It’s already tough to ignore the perks of winning a medal. And if either of the South Koreans...
HealthChicago Tribune

Want a vaccine reservation in South Korea? Try waiting 111 hours.

SEOUL — When South Koreans logged on to a government website this month to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments, a pop-up window told them there was “just a bit” of a delay. “There are 401,032 people waiting in front of you,” read one of the messages that exasperated South Koreans captured...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Once a Covid success story, South Korea sweats through summer of Delta surge

Park Eun-sun is facing the most challenging set of circumstances since going into business for herself in August of 2020. Having kicked off Nostimo, her restaurant in southern Seoul, during the coronavirus pandemic, Park has had to work harder to attract customers who were reluctant to eat out during a public health crisis, while complying with an evolving set of social distancing mandates that dictate how many diners she can host and when she can open her doors.
Public HealthTelegraph

Only sport can save the Covid Olympics - and it probably will

The drumbeat of doom is an immutable backdrop to any Olympic prelude. In Beijing it was outrage over mass evictions, in London it was anxiety at botched security arrangements, and in Rio it was creeping terror about the Zika virus. All such concerns, however legitimate, were ultimately swamped by teary montages of British goldrushes.
EconomyNBC San Diego

How a 26-Year-Old Expat in Seoul, South Korea Lives on $24,000 a Year

This story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which details how people around the world earn, spend and save their money. Not everyone can say they're living out their childhood dream, but Michaela Cricchio can. These days, Cricchio, 26, calls Seoul, South Korea, home. She wakes up...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Sydney lockdown extended amid COVID-19 outbreak

Sydney, Australia is extending its coronavirus lockdown for the second time as the country is battling with an outbreak of the virus. Residents are only allowed to go out for essential activities until July 30, Reuters reported. "It always hurts to say this, but we need to extend the lockdown...

