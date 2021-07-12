The Real Reason Robyn Dixon's Wedding Is On Hold
Out of all of the ladies of "Real Housewives of Potomac," Robyn Dixon has the most unconventional storyline. After facing financial and familial adversities, Robyn is tunnel vision on rebuilding the life she once had with her family. Season five of the hit reality series saw a happy ending for Robyn as she rekindled her relationship with boyfriend-slash-former husband, Juan Dixon. By the end of the season, the Coppin State University basketball coach popped the question seven years after their divorce in 2012.www.nickiswift.com
