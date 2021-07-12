Cancel
A Look At The Tragic Death Of Nick And Aaron Carter's Sister

Fans are familiar with the work of Nick Carter and his younger brother Aaron Carter, but not as many know that they had a sister who was a singer too. Leslie Carter inked a deal with the label DreamWorks Records in 1999 at the height of Nick's Backstreet Boys fame, per Us Weekly. Her song "Like, Wow!" was featured on the soundtrack for the original "Shrek" movie, and cracked Billboard's Top 100 chart in 2001. Leslie's music career was derailed for a litany of issues, but while she worked on getting her career off the ground she married her husband Mike Ashton, and the two had a baby girl, Alyssa Jane, in 2011, per ABC News.

