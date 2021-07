When you think of “nose tackle,” you probably have an image of a big, burly man that, even by the standards of football players, is an intimidating force on the field. Think of Vince Wilfork, B.J. Raji, or even Linval Joseph as prime examples of what a nose tackle should look like. While they are clearly great athletes, you wouldn’t use the term “athletic” to describe a 300+ pound lineman barreling towards the end zone on interceptions and fumble recoveries.