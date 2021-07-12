Back2School Book Bag Giveaway planned for July 24 in Monroe

Shepherds House, a local 501(c)3 charity founded in 2010, is hosting a Back2School Book Bag Giveaway in Monroe on July 24. “We definitely did not expect the changes or challenges that 2020 and the pandemic brought to any of our lives. But we adjusted and we came up with new ways to get by, with a lot of help from our friends. We also came up with a few new ways to share our joy and blessings in the community. Thanks for your support and prayers,” said Gloria Reese, co-founder of the Shepherds House.