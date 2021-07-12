Cancel
Britney Spears Just Gave Her Boyfriend This Eyebrow Raising Compliment

Britney Spears is currently fighting for her freedom in hopes of ending the 13 year conservatorship that has been placed on her. The legal restraint prevents the singer from making any major decisions about her life, and her personal relationships. During a recent hearing, Britney spoke out about the situation and revealed that she is prohibited from getting married or having any more children (via People). Britney told judge Brenda Penny last month that she wants to move on with her life and asked for help in doing so. "I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children — any more children," Spears stated.

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

