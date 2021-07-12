Lynn to create unarmed crisis response team to respond to some calls instead of police
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn officials and community advocates are preparing to create a new unarmed team that will respond to some emergency calls instead of police. “Really, the purpose of this unarmed response team is to prevent escalation and armed escalation” said Neil Whittredge, of the Lynn Racial Justice Coalition. “A lot of times there are situations that could be avoided with armed police showing up to nonviolent calls.”whdh.com
