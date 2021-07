MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi is seeing another alarming trend among new COVID-19 cases. They are sending children into the ICU. The top health official in the state said 12 kids are currently in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Of those 12 children in the ICU with COVID-19 in Mississippi, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said ten are on ventilators. In Tennessee, health officials haven’t seen kids quite as sick, but with school starting soon doctors said there are precautions to take.