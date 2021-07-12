Special Weather Statement issued for Chattahoochee, Harris, Marion, Muscogee, Talbot, Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chattahoochee; Harris; Marion; Muscogee; Talbot; Taylor SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN CHATTAHOOCHEE HARRIS...SOUTHWESTERN TAYLOR...NORTHERN MARION...SOUTHERN TALBOT AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT At 519 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from Rose Hill to near Eelbeck/West Fort Benning to near Tazewell, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Columbus, Buena Vista, Hamilton, Talbotton, Waverly Hall, Junction City, Geneva, North Fort Benning, Bibb City, Upatoi, Brantley, Ellerslie, Laurel Hills, Green Island Hills, Juniper, Vista Terrace, Cataula, Columbus Metropolitan Airport, Baughville and Rose Hill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPHalerts.weather.gov
