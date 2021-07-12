Special Weather Statement issued for Stewart, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stewart; Webster SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CHATTAHOOCHEE...STEWART SOUTHERN MARION...WEBSTER AND SOUTHERN MUSCOGEE COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT At 446 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms extended from near Preston to Louvale, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Lumpkin, Buena Vista, Preston, Cusseta, Richland, Weston, Fort Benning/Lawson Army Air Field, Seminole, Westville, Vista Terrace, Columbus Metropolitan Airport, Jamestown/south Fort Benning, Brooklyn, Renfroe, Manta, Zellobee, Leveretts, Benning Hills, Benning Park and Providence Canyon State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH