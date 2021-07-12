Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Dem socialists slammed for IGNORING Cuban protesters railing against communist dictatorship as US flags waved at demos

By Lauren Fruen
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UncCv_0aulR67S00

HIGH profile Democratic socialists have been slammed for ignoring Cuban protesters railing against the country's communist dictatorship.

Senator Bernie Sanders as well as members of the Squad, including Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib, are yet to comment after an American flag was flown at demonstrations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhdX8_0aulR67S00
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is yet to comment on the protests in Cuba Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynX6W_0aulR67S00
Bernie Sanders has defended some of Fidel Castro policies Credit: AFP

Cuban special forces battered protesters during anti-government marches as thousands took to the streets over Covid chaos and food shortages.

The shocking violence erupted at the height of the Communist nation's worst economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union amid a record surge in coronavirus infections.

But Sanders, who has defended some of Fidel Castro policies, remains silent on Twitter on the issue as of Monday afternoon.

He has previously said: "We're very very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but you know, it's unfair to simply say everything is bad.

"You know? When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?"

AOC, Omar and Tlaib have also not posted on the issue as of Monday afternoon.

'SILENCE FROM AMERICA'S LEFT'

Fox News host Stuart Varney said: "Where is Bernie Sanders? Where is AOC and ‘The Squad?’

"Their fellow socialists in Cuba, are in revolt. Not against the evils of capitalism, but the failure of socialism. And what do we have here? Silence from America's left."

Gov. Mike Huckabee wrote on Twitter: "Memo to Bernie, AOC, & Squad: Remind us again how great socialism is. Or maybe you can go to Cuba & convince those folks that they are actually "living the dream!"

Writer Carmine Sabia said: "Not a word from @AOC on Cuba protests. Cuba has the policies she advocates for. She should have something to say."

Lauren Chen added: "No word on Bernie's timeline about what's happening im Cuba. Interesting."

Trish Regan said: "Who's side are #BernieSanders #AOC and, #Talib on?"

Dave Rubin added: "When are Bernie and the Squad heading down to Cuba to defend the communist regime? Should we start a GoFundMe?"

UNPRECEDENTED PROTESTS

Cubans have been angered by the collapse of the economy, as well as by restrictions on civil liberties and the hardline authorities' handling of the pandemic.

Taking to the streets from Havana to Santiago, many of the furious protesters were demanding a faster coronavirus vaccination programme.

"They are protesting the crisis, that there is no food or medicine, that you have to buy everything at the foreign currency stores, and on and on the list goes," local resident Claudia Perez said.

Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel said the unprecedented protests were a provocation by "mercenaries" hired by the US to destabilise his country, and promised a "revolutionary response".

Thousands gathered in Havana to call for Diaz-Canel to step down while pro-government supporters brandished the Cuban flag and chanted "Fidel."

President Joe Biden said the US stands with the people of Cuba in their call for freedom.

"The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected," he said.

Biden added: "The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves."

The Caribbean island nation of 11 million has seen a growing number of protests over the last year - but nothing on this scale or at the same time in so many cities.

The unrest broke out on Sunday in San Antonio de los Baños.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kf925_0aulR67S00
Cubans have been angered by the collapse of the economy Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmz0l_0aulR67S00
Taking to the streets from Havana to Santiago, many of the furious protesters were demanding a faster coronavirus vaccination programme Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QY9cw_0aulR67S00
The unrest broke out on Sunday in San Antonio de los Baños Credit: AFP

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
233K+
Followers
25K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Varney
Person
Dave Rubin
Person
Mike Huckabee
Person
Trish Regan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Fidel Castro
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Cuban American#Mercenaries#Protest Riot#Democratic#Covid#Communist#Twitter#Fox News#Aoc#Cubans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Cuba
News Break
Protests
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Inside Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s new $24M mansion in ‘Billionaire Bunker’ development that has its own POLICE FORCE

THE $24million mansion Ivanka Trump and Jared Kuschner have bought is located in "Billionaire Bunker" – a stretch of properties that has its own police force. The pair of former White House advisers, much like the majority of the wider Trump clan, relocated from Washington, DC, to the Sunshine State after Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden.
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Boy, 14, dies after ‘jumping from Hudson Yards Vessel in front of horrified family’ in fourth ‘suicide’ at attraction

A TEENAGER has tragically jumped to his death from the 150-foot Vessel tourist attraction in New York City's Hudson yards in front of his family, police sources say. The 14-year-old from New Jersey leapt from eighth story of the spiral staircase at West 33rd Street and 10th Avenue in the structure's fourth suicide since it was built.
U.S. PoliticsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

James Stavridis: Cuba and how Biden can avoid another Mariel boatlift

The last two weeks witnessed widespread protests against the authoritarian Cuban regime, with thousands taking to the streets in Havana to express dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis and — above all — the torpid economy. Hit by the collapse of tourism, a mainstay of the economy,...
U.S. PoliticsThe Oakland Post

The United States needs to stop enabling Cuba’s communist dictatorship

The Cuban Constitution ratified in 2019 states that Cubans have a right to free speech and expression, as long as it ‘is in accordance with the humanist principles upon which the State’s cultural policy and the values [upon which a] socialist society are based.’ In Article 56, the Constitution also elaborates on how freedom of assembly is allowed for ‘peaceful and legal purposes…exercised with respect to public order and in compliance with the precepts established by law.’
Protestsstardem.com

Cuban freedom rebellion shakes Cuban, Chinese and American socialist elites

The Cuban people are once again rebelling against the communist prison state Fidel Castro established after he seized power in 1959. Large demonstrations have occurred in over 30 towns and cities, with Havana the focal point. Haphazard reports of protests, arrests and confrontations flood North American and European media, but the reports make it clear thousands of Cubans are in the streets demanding food, medicine and freedom. The demonstrators also accuse the regime of utterly mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'Hannity' on Cuban protests, democracy

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): Thanks for coming. Thank you. HANNITY: Let's -- let's start with the basics. Almost on day one, Joe Biden's State Department said, oh, no, this is about COVID. OK, that was a lie, in case anyone is interested. This was a -- this been a freedom moving that is building.
POTUSBBC

US slaps sanctions on Cuban officials after protest crackdown

The US government has imposed sanctions on Cuban officials who they claim committed human rights abuses during a crackdown on protests earlier in July. The move by President Joe Biden's administration comes amid pressure from Cuban-Americans and politicians to respond to the anti-regime protests. The US is also exploring ways...
POTUSThe Guardian

US sanctions Cuban security chief and special forces over crackdown on protests

The US has imposed sanctions on a Cuban security minister and an interior ministry special forces unit for alleged human rights abuses in a crackdown on anti-government protests this month. The move marked the first concrete steps by Joe Biden’s administration to apply pressure on Cuba’s Communist government as it...
Los Angeles, CAL.A. Weekly

Cuban-Americans In L.A. Stage Protests Against Cuban Regime

Cuban-Americans have rallied in support of anti-government protests in Cuba which have called for “freedom” from its current governmental regime. With a massive July 11 protest now being dubbed “Dia de la rebeldia nacional” – which translates to the National Day of Rebellion – Cuban-Americans in Los Angeles marched in solidarity with the Cuban people, meeting at multiple Porto’s Bakery locations, as the restaurant chain is widely known for its Cuban origins.
ProtestsWSVN-TV

Cuban Americans from across US protest outside White House, Cuban Embassy

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Hundreds of Cuban Americans from across the U.S., including South Florida, traveled to the nation’s capital to take their increasing calls for freedom in Cuba all the way to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. 7News cameras captured New York resident Dustin Garcia, his face and white T-shirt made to...
Saint Petersburg, FLwfla.com

Cuban Americans protest in St. Petersburg; urge US intervention

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Chanting “Libertad de Cuba” and singing, dozens of protesters lined 34th Street North in St. Petersburg at the intersection of 30th Avenue. Lissette Cepero organized the event and says the Cuban people have been waiting for change for decades. “The military is abusing people in...
POTUSNewsweek

The Left's Disgraceful Failure To Condemn Cuba's Communist Dictatorship | Opinion

The Castro (and now post-Castro) regime in Cuba is a deeply repressive communist dictatorship whose ultimate place in the proverbial ash heap of history cannot arrive soon enough. A retrograde relic of the Cold War era—when it served as a strategically positioned Soviet satrapy—the impoverished island nation has barely changed an iota since the fall of the Berlin Wall. The most recent bout of unrest there, spurred by a restive Cuban population yearning for the basic freedoms that most of their Latin American neighbors take for granted, is also a harrowing portent of what could someday come if the "progressive"—in many cases, increasingly outright socialist—Left gets its way here in the United States.
Cuba, NYNew York Post

BLM under fire for defending Cuban regime, blaming protests on US

Black Lives Matter has been accused of hypocrisy by ignoring the pleas for help from Cuba’s oppressed citizens — instead blaming the violent protests on US opposition to the Communist “revolution.”. The protest group — founded by “trained Marxists” — released a statement that completely ignored the mass calls demanding...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Officers' powerful Capitol riot testimony underscores Pelosi's partisan blunder

On Capitol Hill, partisanship is coin of the realm. Still, a congressional probe of the Capitol riot should not be political. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) can’t help herself. She made the probe irredeemably political by refusing to seat two prominent Republicans — Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Jim Banks (Ind.), both tireless Donald Trump apologists — who had been chosen by GOP leadership to serve on the select Jan. 6 Committee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy