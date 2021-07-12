Business Report: Commuter tax fight, small business program, J&J research center

Lawmakers may be running out of options to challenge New York’s commuter tax on New Jersey workers. The Murphy administration says it will continue to fight for those residents who have been paying New York income taxes, even though they’ve been working at home throughout the pandemic. But it’s unclear what options the administration can pursue. New Jersey backed a legal challenge on commuter taxes that was filed by New Hampshire against Massachusetts. But last month, the Supreme Court declined to hear the case. Some lawmakers are also pushing for the administration to take action, but next steps remain unclear. As NJ Spotlight News’ John Reitmeyer reports, not only would the state treasury benefit from added tax dollars, but also New Jersey taxpayers would benefit if they no longer had to pay taxes to New York.