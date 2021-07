Firefighters had to extricate three people out of two cars that were involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon on State Route 21 in Palmyra. 34-year old Christopher Everhart, of Walworth, is accused of driving south in the northbound lane at a high rate of speed when he collided with the driver’s side door of a car that was attempting to turn left onto North Creek Road. After Everhart, the driver of the second car, 33-year old Emanuel Hernandez, of East Rochester and one passenger were cut out of their respective vehicles, they were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for various injuries.