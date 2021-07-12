The Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Revealed In First Set Photo

Cancel
She is almost ready to be part of your world. (Again.) Shooting has officially wrapped on Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The film stars Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as the sea witch Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Halle Bailey as Ariel, the Little Mermaid.

