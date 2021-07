For some, building mountain bike trails is an escape. For others, it’s a way to express artistic creativity in an unlikely medium. Most mountain bikers can understand that shaping dirt, wood, rocks, and everything in between to create a three-dimensional space for flow is something that is easy to appreciate: when a trail is built right, it just feels goooooood. Shimano and Mark Matthew’s latest short Blueprint celebrates the art of trailbuilding as it’s known in Cumberland, BC. The trail in question isn’t some super-gnarly pro line – in fact it’s rated as a blue square (with what we're assuming are some optional expert lines), exists within a legal trail system, and was designed to be ridden by everyone.