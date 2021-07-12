You Have To Check Out This Iowa Cow’s New Look

Another day...another viral video rabbit hole to fall down into. Gucci the cow strikes again, but this time he's got an entire outfit. One of my favorite Tik Tok accounts keeps raising the bar with hilarious and adorable content. Mason Corkery, a Jesup resident and Gucci's owner went viral on the social video sharing app for his adventures with his pet cow Gucci. The two most popular videos that he's shared are of the duo going to Dairy Queen and Chick-Fil-A.