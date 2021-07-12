Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

You Have To Check Out This Iowa Cow’s New Look

By Kerri Mac
Posted by 
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another day...another viral video rabbit hole to fall down into. Gucci the cow strikes again, but this time he's got an entire outfit. One of my favorite Tik Tok accounts keeps raising the bar with hilarious and adorable content. Mason Corkery, a Jesup resident and Gucci's owner went viral on the social video sharing app for his adventures with his pet cow Gucci. The two most popular videos that he's shared are of the duo going to Dairy Queen and Chick-Fil-A.

krna.com

Comments / 0

94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Waterloo, IA
Pets & Animals
City
Jesup, IA
Waterloo, IA
Lifestyle
City
Waterloo, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Cowboy Boots#Tik Tok#Chick Fil A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Pets
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes off Alaska, tsunami warnings issued

Tsunami warnings were issued for parts of Alaska and a tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off the coast of the Alaska peninsula early Thursday. The tremblor struck around 50 miles south of Perryville, a small town of 100...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
Posted by
CNN

These companies are insisting on Covid-19 vaccines for their employees

New York (CNN Business) — After months of encouraging employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19, companies are beginning to take a harder line and roll out mandates — a dramatic escalation of Corporate America's approach to halting the spread of the virus. Momentum for vaccine mandates has been building, and...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy