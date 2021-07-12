Bodegas Grant, Sherry Oloroso, La Garrocha | Spain
Wine of the Week – A Sherry Oloroso | July 12, 2021 . Sherry is a fortified wine, produced in Spain’s sherry triangle. Located in the province of Andalucia, this triangle consists of Jerez de la Frontera, Sanlúcar de Barrameda and El Puerto de Santa María. The soil in this region is chalk-limestone based, and provides the perfect conditions for growing the Palomino grape, Pedro Ximénez and Moscatel, the three grapes used for making sherry wine.www.gayot.com
