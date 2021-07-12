Bodegas Grant, Sherry Oloroso, La Garrocha | Spain

Justina is the winery's top reserve level cuvée, priced a notch above the Riservata. It is a best barrel selection, and is given extra exposure to new French oak. Tasted alongside the Riservata, the Justina is darker and toastier, with more coffee-toned tannins. In other words, bigger in every way. The black fruits are ripe and polished and stand up to the new barrel influence, plumping up the palate with a burst of blueberry, blackberry and black cherry. Tannins are fully ripe, and the finish brings a wash of baking spices that cover any astringency. By any measure it's a thoroughly delicious bottle of Pinot Noir. Paul Gregutt.