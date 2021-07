Members of the board of the Albuquerque Public Schools say the controversial critical race theory is not being taught in local classrooms. Critical race theory has become a source of controversy at schools nationwide. Critics argue it’s meant to teach children how to hate while supporters contend it’s designed to do just the opposite. Board members last night reviewed a statement from the public school system that said students are encouraged to be critical thinkers. Four parents spoke out against the theory, but Superintendent Scott Elder reiterated that it’s not being taught in Albuquerque public schools.