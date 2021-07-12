Cancel
Jersey City, NJ

Seven years after his death, Melvin Santiago’s legacy is giving back to the Jersey City community he loved

Melvin Santiago wanted his policing legacy to be the bridging of the gap between the Jersey City Police Department and the often-times wary residents of the city. After he was ambushed and shot dead seven years ago Tuesday while responding to an early morning armed robbery at a Kennedy Boulevard drug store, his legacy now will be giving back to the community through charity, his mother Cathy McBride said Monday.

