Where the stars dine during the Cannes Film Festival | Eden-Roc Grill, Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Cap d’Antibes France

When you feel you have arrived at the end of the world. You have to show “patte-blanche” to pass the cast-iron gates of this iconic hotel. Even though Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc is world-wide famous, its philosophy is to be a secret gem. After all, the building was originally erected as a retirement home for actors. For decades now, it has been the place to see and be seen for active members of the showbusiness community around the globe.