Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

How Do You Know If You Are Living Authentically?

By Reviewed by Devon Frye
psychologytoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do we become our best selves, our truest and most authentic selves? If we can figure that out, we are on our way to a much more fulfilling life than we would have if we were still floundering. The more I study people who are single at heart, the...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#How Do You Know#Living Single#Social Psychology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Society
Related
Religionidahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: How do you know Jesus is divine?

Is Jesus divine? How do you know? The Bible says so? And is he separate from the Father, or the same being? Mormons use The Book of Mormon and other latter-day scriptures to prove that Jesus and the Father are separate beings, but Latter-Day Saints also believe in the Bible and Jesus’ divinity. Who is correct?
Dementiabelmarrahealth.com

How Long Do You Really Want to Live?

People put a lot of stock in quantity. They want more. More stuff, more food, more. But what about quality? Is more food at a local chain restaurant really what you want?. It’s the same with age. There is so much emphasis on how long a person wants to live. But rarely are their conversations around quality. Does a person presented with the potential of chronic pain or dementia want to be kept alive for as long as possible?
ReligionAdvocate Messenger

What do you have to live for?

What do you have to live for? The answers would be diverse if we were to ask a crowd. Some might say, “To see my basketball team win the NCAA tournament, to have all the chores done at the house, get a high school diploma, win a million dollars on a TV reality show.” A lot of people would think finding happiness is the main point of life. As you reflect on what you have to live for, consider what the prophet Jeremiah faced in his day.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

What You Need to Know About Sensitive Strivers

A "sensitive striver" is a high-achiever who is also more sensitive to their emotions, the world, and the behavior of those around them. Sensitive strivers are a category of highly sensitive people (HSPs), meaning they naturally process information more deeply than their less-sensitive peers. Sensitive strivers are driven to succeed and give their 100 percent to everything they do—all with an inner world on overdrive.
Relationship Adviceam630theword.com

Are You with Someone Who Knows How to Pursue You?

It’s easy when you’re dating someone to get caught up in the emotions of the relationship. It’s new, exciting, and usually full of hope. So, it can be quite difficult to bring your head back down from the clouds and look realistically at the relationship. If you see something that...
Lifestylewvgazettemail.com

Live Life Fully: How do you color your world?

Ever notice how you’re drawn to certain colors? For me, it’s teal and orange. I’m not sure why; I just feel better around those colors. So, it’s no surprise you’ll find them sprinkled throughout my closet, home and office. There have been a number of studies that evaluate the effects...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How to Let Go

Source: Photo by Максим Степаненко on Unsplash. It's human nature to fight for things that matter to us. We might long for the past, wish that someone we love hadn't left us, or hold onto anger from the times that we were treated unfairly. But holding onto things and people that we can no longer have isn't good for us. It keeps us stuck in memories of our past and prevents us from noticing and appreciating what we have now. So let’s talk about how to let go of all the things that we tend to cling to—the past, anger, love, fear, and more.​
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

4 Reasons to Take Ownership of Your Feelings

The stories we tell about our emotions often make it seem like other people deserve the blame when we feel sad, angry, or hurt. But the truth is that we have control over our emotional reactions. Digging deeper and acknowledging how our past might be influencing us can help us...
RetailTell-Tale TV

Quiz: How Much Do You Know About ‘Superstore’?

Think you know all there is to know about the Cloud 9 crew? Test your super knowledge with our Superstore quiz!. Workplace comedies offer a unique perspective on business and commerce. Superstore lets us behind the Employees Only door for a glimpse into what it’s like to work retail in a big-box store.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

These Are The 9 Best Zodiac Pairs For Marriage, So Go Put A Ring On It

When you think about astrological compatibility, it might be in terms of dating or sexual chemistry. In other words, usually, the short-term. But as it turns out, the stars also have plenty of advice to offer when it comes to long-term compatibility, and in particular the best zodiac pairs for marriage. And while short-term and long-term compatibility might share some common qualities — like whether or not your personality types work well together, along with emotional and sexual harmony — marriage compatibility takes additional factors into consideration. For example, for signs to be compatible for marriage, they need to have shared elements, like values, goals, and preferred lifestyle, since you'll be sharing a life together.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

2 Types of Invisible Grief

Grief can encompass invisible losses beyond the death of a loved one. People can grieve not only what was, but what they never had. People may mourn lost potential when a life, relationship, job, or opportunity ends. Did you know that sometimes we grieve things that never happened and never...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Natalie Bassingthwaighte breaks down and struggles to breathe after learning the truth about her grandmother on Who Do You Think You Are?

Natalie Bassingthwaighte couldn't contain her emotions after making a shocking discovery about her grandmother on Tuesday's episode of Who Do You Think You Are?. The 45-year-old performer travelled to Peelwood, a country town in NSW, where her maternal grandmother, Gwen, was raised. 'I had heard a story that my grandma's...
RelationshipsThought Catalog

What I Wish I Could Have Told You

Around three years ago, I experienced the grief and turmoil that came with losing my best friend. I was in despair and devastation for weeks, and it took a really long time to process the grief that comes with losing the person you thought would be the love of your life. In all honesty, I have to undoubtedly admit that I don’t think I’m over you yet, but life carries on, and like the old adage goes, time will heal all wounds.
Relationship Advicemarriage.com

15 Signs Someone Is Hiding Their Feelings for You

Romantic relationships are becoming harder to get into these days because it can be hard to know the signs someone is hiding their feelings from you. Generally, many women express their feelings to their partner easily, while many men prefer to keep it to themselves due to one reason or the other.
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

I Survived a Childhood of Neglect

I rarely saw my parents. My father had left for work by the time I got up to get ready for school. My mother pushed me out the door at 8:45 with a quick peck on the forehead, admonishing me to hurry up and not be late for the 9 a.m. school bell.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Memory and Brain Fog

Individuals with “brain fog” often report feeling "fuzzy," tired, or admit to having difficulty concentrating or remembering common things. Concentration is the ability to focus your attention on a single thought or object while not being distracted. Attention is the brain’s effort to prioritize the bottleneck of incoming sensory information...
Homelesspsychologytoday.com

The Meaning of Resentment

The words people use for emotions influence the ways they think about emotions. The word "resentment" has negative connotations that can make legitimate anger seem unreasonable. Calling anger resentment turns potential social failings to individual ones. Laurie Anderson has famously sung that “Language Is a Virus,” and nowhere is her...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Understanding the Narcissist's Antagonistic Attachment Style

Securely attached people have mutually supportive relationships. Narcissists have an antagonistic attachment style based on predation, competition, and parasitism. The narcissist's antagonism in relationships traumatizes individuals, families, and larger social groups. Humans are a highly social, collaborative species with intricately complex interdependency. We raise children together, work together, learn together,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy