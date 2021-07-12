Cancel
Union County, NC

Union County Schools to decide on mask requirement for upcoming school year

By Mark Becker, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 16 days ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County School Board will decide Tuesday whether to require masks for the upcoming school year.

Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside schools, according to new guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The school district is considering making masks optional for everyone, but some told Channel it’s too soon to do so. The issue involves students of all ages, especially for students in elementary schools, where kids are not old enough yet to be vaccinated.

Some parents said they’re worried their children may not be safe in a school where masks aren’t required.

Nine-year-old Robert Brown has severe asthma and has spent the last year-and-a-half learning remotely.

“When he gets sick with any kind of chest cold, it spirals quickly into pneumonia and he has to go into all kinds of treatments,” said his mom, Elena Brown. “And that’s just a risk I’m not willing to take -- him getting COVID.”

Brown will be with others at the board meeting Tuesday evening to share their concerns on the issue.

“I believe it’s OK for the kids to go mask-less, as long as they’re practicing social distancing,” another parent, Jennifer Mullis, said.

She will be sending her 11-year-old daughter to middle school and will remind her to be careful.

“We’re not asking for masks all year,” Mullis said. “We’re just asking for masks until parents of children have the opportunity, the choice to get their children vaccines.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

