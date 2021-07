The Neuromorphic Computing is a platform that uses large integrationsystems which contains numerous analog systems that allows the replication of neuro-biological behaviors existing in a human's nervous system. The Neuromorphic Computing are effective for machine learning process and brain like thought process in cognitive computing. There has been significant rise in BrainScaleS physical model machine that implements analogue electronic models of 4 Million neurons and 1 Billion synapses on 20 silicon wafers and integrated into the HBP collaboratory. Further, increasing demand from the developing countries owing to growth in the SpiNNaker machine owing to increasing application in software support for neuromorphic machines configuration, operation and data analysis. The analogue or digital activities in neuromorphic chips and innovations expected to drive the demand for neuromorphic computing over the forecasted period.