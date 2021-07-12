Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is slammed for 'xenophobia' after complaining that the Angels' Japanese star Shohei Ohtani 'still needs an interpreter'

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is being accused of xenophobia after saying that Los Angeles Angels pitching and hitting sensation Shohei Ohtani's reliance on interpreters in interviews negatively impacts Major League Baseball's popularity.

'The fact that you got a foreign player that doesn't speak English, believe it or not, I think contributes to harming the game to some degree, when that's your box office appeal,' Smith said during Monday's episode of 'First Take' in reference to Japan's Ohtani.

Smith, who is black, then offered the names of several white MLB stars whom he believes stand a better chance of improving baseball's popularity: 'It needs to be somebody like Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, those guys. And unfortunately at this point in time, that's not the case.'

Ohtani, the first two-way starter in the All-Star Game's 88-year history, does speak some English and knows Spanish as well, but has chosen to rely on interpreters when speaking with reporters since entering the Majors in 2017.

In spite of his perceived language barrier, Ohtani made history on Monday by being named the leadoff hitter and starting pitcher for the American League in Tuesday's All-Star Game. He currently leads the majors in home runs (33) and boasts a solid 3.49 earned-run average on the mound in what many experts see as baseball's best two-way performance since Babe Ruth last played for the Boston Red Sox in 1919.

But to Smith, the fact that Ohtani requires the assistance of an interpreter is too much to ignore.

'When you talk about an audience gravitating to the tube, or to the ballpark, to actually watch you, I don't think it helps that the No. 1 face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he's saying, in this country,' he said. 'And that's what I'm trying to say.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33YuOl_0aulO3IE00
ESPN host Stephen A. Smith (pictured) is facing accusations of racism after saying that Los Angeles Angels pitching and hitting sensation Shohei Ohtani's reliance on interpreters in interviews is negatively impacting Major League Baseball's popularity
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGWrV_0aulO3IE00
Ohtani, the first two-way starter in All-Star Game history, does speak some English and knows Spanish as well, but has chosen to rely on interpreters when speaking with reporters since entering the Majors in 2017. In spite of his perceived language barrier, Ohtani made history on Monday by being named the leadoff hitter and starting pitcher for the American League in Tuesday's All-Star Game. He currently leads the majors in home runs (33) and boasts a solid 3.49 earned-run average on the mound in what many experts see as baseball's best two-way performance since Babe Ruth last played for the Boston Red Sox in 1918

Smith is now facing an onslaught of criticism, both from people who were offended by his comments, and those who feel his opinion is irrelevant.

'This xenophobic stance by Stephen A. Smith isn't just an off the cuff ''hot take,''' on critic wrote on Twitter. 'This isn't ''barbershop talk.'' This is a produced segment. This ''take'' is accompanied by graphics. This ''take'' is a segment that was previously discussed in morning meetings.'

'This wasn't an off the cuff comment,' tweeted sports radio host Arash Markazi. 'The prepared chyron is cringeworthy too. Why the hell would it be bad for Shoehi Ohtani to be the No. 1 attraction? He's a generational talent doing things we haven't seen since Babe Ruth. Why, because he's Japanese and learning English?'

'Why are people getting so worked up about Stephen A Smith like anything he's ever had to say about baseball has mattered even a little bit?' Wrote Barstool Sports' Jared Carrabis on Twitter.

Former ESPN host Keith Olbermann described himself as a supporter of Smith, but admitted that he deserves to be suspended.

'I've supported @stephenasmith when he's been big at @espn and when he hasn't, and when he's been right and when he's been wrong,' Olbermann tweeted. 'But this, about Shohei Ohtani, is straight up racism at a time of dangerous anti-Asian violence. This requires an apology, and a suspension. Now.'

Many athletes who speak English as a second language have chosen to stick with interpreters after mastering the dialect, including former Japanese Major Leaguer Ichiro Suzuki and Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1uL6_0aulO3IE00
Stephen A. Smith was specifically accused of making a xenophobic comment about Ohtani 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ony7R_0aulO3IE00
Former ESPN host Keith Olbermann described himself as a supporter of Smith, but admitted that he deserves to be suspended
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqBmj_0aulO3IE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQ4yj_0aulO3IE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ySfIY_0aulO3IE00
Many athletes who speak English as a second language have chosen to stick with interpreters after mastering the dialect, including former Japanese Major Leaguer Ichiro Suzuki (center) and Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

A 27-year-old in his fourth major league season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani is the first two-way starter in the history of the All-Star Game, which began in 1933.

'I was actually not expecting to be chosen as a pitcher at all,' Ohtani said Monday through a translator. 'It's a huge honor and I'm going to try my best.'

Ohtani has generated huge buzz across baseball for his exploits at the plate and on the mound. He leads the majors with 33 home runs and is 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yApVd_0aulO3IE00
Ohtani has generated huge buzz across baseball for his exploits at the plate and on the mound. He leads the majors with 33 home runs and is 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts

'This is what the fans want to see. It's personally what I wanted to see,' said AL manager Kevin Cash of Tampa Bay.

Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals will be the starting pitcher for the National League in the game at Coors Field.

Ohtani was elected to start at DH by fans and was voted to the AL pitching staff by fellow players. He's hitting .279 with 70 RBIs, trailing only Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (73) and Boston's Rafael Devers (72).

On the mound, Ohtani has struck out 87 and walked 35 in 67 innings. His fastball averages 93.8 mph, essentially the same as the 93.7 mph exit velocity of balls off his bat, tops among qualified major league batters.

Ohtani is the most accomplished two-way player since Babe Ruth, who last pitched regularly in 1919. Fans were to see him in action starting Monday night in the Home Run Derby.

Ohtani will become the second Japanese pitcher to start an All-Star game after Hideo Nomo in 1995 and the third Asian. Hyun Jin Ryu of South Korea started in 2019.

A rules change this year for the All-Star Game will allow Ohtani, listed as a DH, to be treated as two individual players and remain as a hitter when he is removed as a pitcher.

'I begged Major League Baseball to tweak the rule,' Cash said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xIlX_0aulO3IE00
Ohtani is the most accomplished two-way player since Babe Ruth, who last pitched regularly in 1919. Fans were to see him in action starting Monday night in the Home Run Derby

Comments / 21

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

215K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Nomo
Person
Ichiro Suzuki
Person
Keith Olbermann
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Arash Markazi
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Babe Ruth
Person
Rafael Devers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Baseball#Espn#Japanese#Major League Baseball#The All Star Game#The American League#The Boston Red Sox#Barstool Sports#Stephenasmith#Espn#Anti Asian#Mexican#The Los Angeles Angels#Era#Al#Tampa Bay#The Washington Nationals#The National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Country
Japan
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
WorldPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Nigeria basketball trashes Stephen A. Smith over comments about team

Stephen A. Smith is under fire again for comments he made on ESPN, this time about the Nigerian men’s basketball team. On Monday’s edition of “First Take,” Smith criticized Team USA for losing to Nigeria in an exhibition game over the weekend. In doing so, Smith came across to some as mocking and mispronouncing the names of several Nigerian players, including his reference to “some dude Gabe Nnamdi who goes by ‘Gabe Vincent’ for the Miami Heat.”
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Stephen A. Smith ripped for comments about Shohei Ohtani

Stephen A. Smith expressed concern on Monday about Shohei Ohtani becoming the face of Major League Baseball, and the ESPN analyst has come under heavy fire for his take. Ohtani has taken baseball by storm this year as a player who is doing things that have not been done in century. The Los Angeles Angels star is from Japan and speaks limited English, which Smith sees as a problem for MLB. During Monday’s edition of “First Take,” Smith said he views it as a negative that the face of American baseball is a player who uses an interpreter.
SportsThe Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Listened As His ESPN Co-Workers Elevated the Conversation

Stephen A. Smith's expansive purview and commitment to unvarnished, provoking opinion puts him in the position to run afoul of both the public and his co-workers for hours on end each day. His commentary on Shohei Ohtani's marketability and value to Major League Baseball, made during Monday's First Take, drew instant ire both externally and internally. It was his most significant misstep since 2014 when he implied women need to be careful not to "provoke" domestic violence incidents. Those words earned him a one-week suspension.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen A. Smith secretly tried to boot Max Kellerman from ESPN’s First Take

Stephen A. Smith recently found himself in hot water for a controversial opinion on Los Angeles Angels All-Star Shohei Ohtani, which he had since taken back. The ESPN host apologized for it on Tuesday during the opening of First Take, and whether the people he offended have forgiven him or not, his job in Bristol does not seem to be in jeopardy. Meanwhile, his co-host in the program, Max Kellerman probably had no idea about the rumor on Stephen A. Smith making moves behind his back to get him off the show, as mentioned in a reactionary piece b Drew Magary of Defector:
SportsPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Employees React To Stephen A’s Controversial Comments

Monday was not a good day for Stephen A. Smith, as the highly-paid and highly-visible ESPN personality put his foot in his mouth twice. Smith generated controversy with his take that Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani might not be suited to be the face of baseball because he speaks through an interpreter. The First Take star would eventually apologize for his comments.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith News

Stephen A. Smith is the highest-paid personality at ESPN. That probably doesn’t surprise you, considering how much Smith is on television. However, his reported salary figure will probably be a little shocking. According to multiple reports, Smith is bringing in more than $10 million/year in annual salary at ESPN. The...
NFLaudacy.com

The Media Column: ESPN has a Stephen A. Smith problem

Stephen A. Smith’s xenophobic remarks about Shohei Ohtani’s inability to be the face of baseball wasn’t his only piece of offensive commentary from Monday. When lambasting Team USA for its exhibition loss to Nigeria, Smith butchered the names of several Nigerian players to make a theatrical point about their lack of talent.
MLBNBC Sports

Manny Ramirez amazed by Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani

Manny Ramirez was must-see TV whenever he stepped up onto the diamond. Between his "Manny Being Manny" antics and his status as one of the most feared right-handed hitters ever, few players have provided more entertainment than the former Boston Red Sox slugger. But when it comes to Shohei Ohtani,...
Baseballchatsports.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani Signs Exclusive Memorabilia Deal With Fanatics

Angels star pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and memorabilia brand Fanatics announced a multiyear partnership to become the exclusive distributor of Ohtani autographs, collectibles and memorabilia. Ohtani will sign bats, jerseys, photos and select game-used items in both English and Japanese. “It’s an honor to join Fanatics as their latest exclusive...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Blasts 34th homer of season

Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a pair of walks Sunday against Seattle. Ohtani crushed a Paul Sewald offering to right-center in the ninth inning for his major-league leading 34th home run of the year, and his ninth in the last 15 games. He's now slashing .277/.363/.688 in 358 plate appearances this season, adding 74 RBI and 12 stolen bases (16 attempts). Ohtani is tentatively slated to make a pair of road starts on mound next week, facing Oakland on Monday and Minnesota on Sunday.
MLBchatsports.com

Shohei Ohtani’s great start goes to waste as Angels drop series-opener in Oakland

The Angels couldn’t capitalize on a great start from Shohei Ohtani, as the offense scored only one run in their 4-1 loss to the Athletics. Ironically, the Halos actually had more hits than Oakland, but it didn’t matter. The Angels were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven runners on base. Whenever they had a chance to put some runs on the board, the bats when quiet.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Mariners fend off late rally by Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger homered, Chris Flexen pitched seven strong innings and the Seattle Mariners held off a late rally to defeat the host Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. Flexen (9-3) won his fourth straight decision and defeated the Angels for the second time...

Comments / 21

Community Policy