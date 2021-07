U.S. Bank has launched ‘ExtendPay’, a buy now pay later/pay over time program. This is similar to Chase’s ‘My Chase Plan‘, American Express’ ‘Plan it‘ and Barclays ‘Easy Pay‘ program. Cardholders can select purchases over $100+ (up to 50% of your credit card line) and then select the number of monthly installments they would like to pay for the purchase over. Rather than paying interest, you pay a ‘small’ fixed monthly fee (although this is based on your purchase APR).