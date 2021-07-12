Cancel
Moose Lake, MN

Officials dispute numbers after Moose Lake Sex Offender Program protest

By Teri Cadeau
Duluth News Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoud honks were heard Sunday as protesters gathered outside of the Minnesota Sex Offender Program Moose Lake facility to support the residents in a hunger strike. According to members of organizing groups Ocean and End MSOP, around 40 clients inside the facility started a hunger strike July 4 to call for an end to "an indefinite detention program they believe is an unconstitutional death sentence." The strikers have put out calls for an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz or a sponsored bill to close the program.

