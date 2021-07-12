Cancel
Kalleo Technologies Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Times Union
 16 days ago

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. Kalleo Technologies has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Kalleo Technologies has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of...

www.timesunion.com

ElectronicsTimes Union

Industry Leading Piezo Objective Scanners for fast AutoFocus and Metrology Applications with Nanometer Precision

AUBURN, Mass. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. PI’s line of lens positioners, designed to scan and position objectives with sub-nm resolution at high bandwidth, is expanding with a new generation of piezo Z-focus stages – the P-725 PIFOC piezo flexure stage product family. Available in 3 travel ranges of 100µm, 400µm, and an industry leading 800µm, high performance fast focusing with nanometer precision is achieved for applications such as super resolution microscopy, genome sequencing, wafer metrology, digital pathology, and laser material processing. In addition to providing higher performance, the next generation P-725 stages are also easier to install, more compact, and allow for multiple unities in one microscope turret.
SoftwareTimes Union

Infutor Consumer Identity Data Now Available on AWS Data Exchange

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Consumer identity management expert Infutor today announced that its data assets are now available through the AWS Data Exchange on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The collaboration makes it easy for marketers and data analysts using AWS to securely find and access Infutor’s privacy-compliant, deterministic third-party identity and attribute data for first party data enhancement.
TechnologyTimes Union

StorCentric Achieves Record Growth as Ransomware Protection Takes the Lead as Top Business Priority

Cybercriminals Capitalize on Opportunity to Make Millions from Cybercrime Amid COVID Backdrop. StorCentric, provider of the world’s most comprehensive real world-proven portfolio of secure data management solutions, today announced it has achieved record growth across virtually every industry vertical, geography and size of customer (i.e., SMB to enterprise) as ransomware protection has taken the lead as a key business priority, around the world. StorCentric today reported a 130% bookings growth in ransomware solutions for the same period year-over-year and 50 new specialized channel partners added, since Q2 of 2020, in addition to a 240% pipeline growth quarter-over-quarter for Q3 2021 for the Nexsan Unbreakable Backup solution.
BusinessTimes Union

Point Health Hires DJ Nguyen as Chief Technology Officer

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Point Health, a digital health startup in Austin, TX, has announced the addition of DJ Nguyen as Chief Technology Officer to its executive team. His responsibilities include leading the growing engineering team and guiding the company’s technology and product development endeavors. DJ brings with...
RetailTimes Union

3DLOOK Recognized in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Retail Technologies, 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. 3DLOOK, the creator of the world's leading patented mobile body scanning technology, has been acknowledged as one of the Sample Vendors in the 'Mixed Reality' category of latest Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Retail Technologies, 2021, a go-to report covering the most transformative technologies in the retail space.
IndustryTimes Union

Applied Manufacturing Technologies Successfully Installs State-of-the-Art Automated Production and Material Handling Solutions at Meat Processor Wolverine Packing Co.

ORION, Mich. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), North America’s largest independent automation engineering company supporting manufacturers, robot companies, systems integrators, line builders, and users of robotic automation worldwide, today announced the successful completion of two major projects at Detroit-based Wolverine Packing Co. Wolverine, a third-generation family-owned meatpacking...
Energy IndustryTimes Union

Mickey Launches Energy Division Giving Small and Medium-sized Natural Gas Suppliers Access to Domestic Buyers

Industry Veteran and Chartered Financial Analyst, Richard James (RJ) Hayes Named Head of Energy. Mickey, a leading commodities technology platform that connects US-based small-to-midsize suppliers with global buyers, is announcing the launch of its natural gas division. Mickey’s platform will enable domestic natural gas buyers to source supplies from small-to-medium-sized producers in the US and will manage all aspects of the trade including, hedging, logistics, distribution, and risk management.
Energy IndustryTimes Union

Sustainability Roundtable Strikes Partnership with LevelTen Energy to Help Medium-Sized Businesses Meet Ambitious Renewable Energy Goals

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Today Sustainability Roundtable Inc. (SR Inc.), a leader in outsourced environmental, social, and governance management, and LevelTen Energy, the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, announced a new partnership that will help medium-sized businesses set and meet more ambitious and credible renewable energy goals through aggregated procurements of new, utility-scale renewable energy.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Multilingual Desktop Publishing Provider Services Market 2021 Industry Scenario – RWS, OneHourTranslation, Ad Verbum, ABBYY

Global Multilingual Desktop Publishing Provider Services Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 just released a report on the MarketQuest.biz. It presents a comprehensive and detailed report on the current situation, focusing on the fundamental factors, market strategies, and key players’ successful development. Research helps decision-makers and business professionals make effective strategic choices. It provides an objective and in-depth assessment of the existing patterns, drivers, obstacles, limitations, developments, opportunities / high growth areas that will help stakeholders make strategic decisions based on current and future market trends.
SoftwareTimes Union

ClearstoneIP joins Reynen Court Solutions Store to help patent groups digitize FTO analysis

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. ClearstoneIP, the only provider of digital workflow software that is purpose-built for the freedom-to-operate process, announced today its partnership with Reynen Court Inc., the fast-growing software company supported by a consortium of twenty of the largest global law firms. The Clearstone FTO platform will be featured and made available to discover, evaluate and procure for deployment to law firms and corporate legal departments through the Reynen Court Solutions Store.
IndustryTimes Union

Alpine Supply Chain Solutions' New Facility Layout Empowers Bongards to Continue Meeting their Customers' Cheese Needs

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Bongards is a farmer-owned co-op that’s been around since 1908. They have unsurpassed cheese-making expertise, and today, some of the biggest names in retail, foodservice, and manufacturing turn to Bongards for wholesome, premium cheeses crafted to their unique specifications. Bongards has a long tradition of doing things right when it comes to servicing their customers and running their business, so when they noticed their growth was impacting their service levels, they knew they had to act.
BusinessTimes Union

Announcing Facebook Director of Engineering, Jin Zhang, to Keynote at Extraordinary Women in Tech Conference

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. The first-of-its-kind Extraordinary Women in Tech Global Conference 2021 (EWiT) is announcing that Jin Zhang, director of engineering for Facebook, will be a keynote speaker. EWiT provides a platform for women in the IT sector to network with peers and mentors, pitch new business ideas, and gain exclusive insights on the latest tech trends. To further its mission of amplifying women’s voices in IT, the conference will also include participation from today’s top female executives from Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, and more.
SoftwareTimes Union

Syncfusion Releases Essential Studio 2021 Volume 2

Updates include new native Diagram component for Blazor and WinUI enhancements. Syncfusion, Inc., the developer solutions company of choice, announces the release of Essential Studio 2021 Volume 2. Major updates include a new Blazor Diagram control that outperforms the current Blazor WebAssembly offering, and Tailwind CSS theming for all web platforms, including Blazor. The newest component suite, WinUI, has also undergone significant development.
Cell PhonesTimes Union

Dogtown Media CEO Invited by United Nations World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to Speak on the Future of Mobile App Development

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Building and launching applications in today’s dynamic business environment not only requires organizations to meet best development practices but also consider a host of other challenges and considerations. Entrepreneurs asked Marc Fischer, CEO and co-founder of Dogtown Media, as a leader in mobile app development, how to deal with data privacy, cybercrime concerns and protecting intellectual property. With intellectual property (IP) being stolen and repurposed into competitive applications, are you sure you are proteced from your competitors? These and other considerations point to the fact that today’s mobile application development brings with it many considerations compared to application development a decade ago.
BusinessTimes Union

Darkblade Systems Achieves Candidate Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization™ (C3PAO) Accreditation

WINCHESTER, Va. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Darkblade Systems, an Intrepid Solutions and Services Company, announced today that it is one of the first organizations designated as a Candidate Certified Third-Party Accreditation Organization™ (C3PAO) by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification™ Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB). C3PAOs are the only businesses authorized to conduct CMMC assessments, and this new accreditation expands the firm’s current assessment readiness and technology migration services.

