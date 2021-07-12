Selling a House in California: The Complete Guide

The California real estate market is one of the hottest in the US. According to Redfin, home prices increased by 30.2% year-over-year in June, while the number of homes available for sale dropped by 35.9%. The report also mentions that the median days on market (DOM) is 21 days. Metros with the fastest growing selling price include Newport Beach, Santa Cruz, Yucca Valley, Auburn, Big Bear City, San Marcos, and Santa Barbara.