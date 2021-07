The late-week forecast is all about the above average temperatures. A large ridge of high pressure will build over the Eastern half of the U.S. delivering some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far. Afternoon highs may end up in the mid 90s across much of the region. Watch out for your pets in heat like this as well. They can burn their paws on asphalt and sidewalks. We also have a chance for a storm complex to head our way later tonight. A lot of models have it weakening before it arrives, but remain weather aware tonight as a few stronger storms are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern part of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The main threat from any storms would be heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds.