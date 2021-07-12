Phoebe Bridgers to play Greek Theatre in October
Everyone’s favorite indie folk girl Phoebe Bridgers will play her first ticketed local show in Los Angeles in a long time this October at the Greek Theatre!. It’s been two years since Phoebe Bridgers played a Halloween show at the Bootleg Bar (R.I.P.) — and the first time since dropping her excellent sophomore record Punisher in June of last year. It will be the biggest local show she has ever played as a headliner — and it’s well deserved. The show at the Greek Theatre takes place Thursday, October 21.www.passtheaux.co
