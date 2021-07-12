Cancel
Phoebe Bridgers to play Greek Theatre in October

By Mark Ortega
passtheaux.co
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone’s favorite indie folk girl Phoebe Bridgers will play her first ticketed local show in Los Angeles in a long time this October at the Greek Theatre!. It’s been two years since Phoebe Bridgers played a Halloween show at the Bootleg Bar (R.I.P.) — and the first time since dropping her excellent sophomore record Punisher in June of last year. It will be the biggest local show she has ever played as a headliner — and it’s well deserved. The show at the Greek Theatre takes place Thursday, October 21.

