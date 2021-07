Roommates, if you watch ESPN’s show ‘First Take,’ you already know commentator Stephen A. Smith will share his opinion. However, it looks like his opinion earlier today about Japanese Los Angeles Angels baseball player Shohei Ohtani has him in hot water. Stephen is trending on Twitter after making remarks about Shohei needing to use an interpreter because he doesn’t speak English. On the episode, while discussing Shohei, Stephen said, “When you talk about an audience gravitating to the tube or the ballpark to actually watch you, I don’t think it helps that the number one face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying.”