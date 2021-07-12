How To Reinstate Screen Time Limits For Children

This is probably the TOUGHEST problem vexing us parents in this day and age. It was far easier when a house had only ONE television and it was LARGE and lived in a room by ITSELF — and it didn’t have much that was good on it for kids except a few hours each day. My favorites were the shows that were on right after school, and my brother and I watched so many episodes of “The Munsters” and “Gilligan’s Island” that I can see them with my eyes closed. Those were the days.