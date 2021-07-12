Police investigating shots fired into house in Luzerne County

Police say the shots were fired on Saturday, July 3, around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Penn Street and Thomas Lane in Kingston.

Police posted surveillance video of a person of interest in the investigation.

A bullet went through the home's siding, through an occupied room, and into a staircase on the other side of the room.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Kingston Municipal Police Department at 570-288-3674.