Kingston, PA

Police investigating shots fired into house in Luzerne County

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 16 days ago

Police say the shots were fired on Saturday, July 3, around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Penn Street and Thomas Lane in Kingston.

Police posted surveillance video of a person of interest in the investigation.

A bullet went through the home's siding, through an occupied room, and into a staircase on the other side of the room.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Kingston Municipal Police Department at 570-288-3674.

