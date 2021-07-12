Motorcycle Crash Sends Two To Hospital
A two-vehicle crash in Macoupin County has sent two people to the hospital. The crash happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of E. Spruce Street in Benld, Illinois off Illinois 138. 20-year-old Briana L. Kuhlman of Gillespie was headed northbound on Illinois 138 in a 2008 Silver Pontiac Grand Prix. 57-year-old Delmar L. VanHuss and 54-year-old Katherine D. McCoig both from Benld were headed southbound on Illinois Route 138 in a 1998 black Harley Davidson Motorcycle.taylorvilledailynews.com
Comments / 0