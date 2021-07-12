Assateague Foal Relocated After Mother Struck and Killed

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- A 3-month-old orphaned foal is now part of a Virginia herd after her mother, Moonshadow, was killed in a hit-and-run crash. According to the National Park Service, the foal was hurt by the accident but has since been observed grazing and is in good health. However, NPS says due to her young age, the decision was made to relocate the foal to the Virginia portion of Assateague Island, to improve its chances of survival.