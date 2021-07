COMMISSIONER SANKEY: I am privileged to introduce the 2019 Coach of the Year, entering his sixth year as the head football coach at LSU, Ed Orgeron. Ed will be squaring off against one of his sons. In LSU's game with McNeese, his son Cody is the starting quarterback for the Cowboys. He also helped provide me some of my spring reading material with his book Flip the Script, looking back on the successful 2019 season and on the rest of his life.