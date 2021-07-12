Cancel
Death toll at Surfside collapsed condo site reaches 94

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSURFSIDE — The number of confirmed fatalities from the Surfside condominium collapse site grew by four on Monday to 94, but the number of people confirmed to be missing dropped by a third to 22. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 83 of the confirmed dead have been identified...

