Before You Travel To Space, This New Program Is A Preview

Sir Richard Branson certainly got his money’s worth of promotion, lifting off in the Virgin Galactic spaceplane for the seven minute suborbital flight on Sunday, beating space competitor Jeff Bezos and his planned Blue Origin flight by nine days. Those who haven’t ponied up $250,000 to take the Virgin flight most likely next year—said to be 600 people by the company—or the millions paid to fly on Blue Origin next week or fellow billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket to the International Space Station next year have another option. Astronaut Orientation, a new program from the space training company Orbite available through that company or the adventure company Pelorus, will for $30,000 give at least a glimpse of what space feels like even if it doesn’t involve looking down at Earth from 50+ miles up.