Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Before You Travel To Space, This New Program Is A Preview

By Laurie Werner
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sir Richard Branson certainly got his money’s worth of promotion, lifting off in the Virgin Galactic spaceplane for the seven minute suborbital flight on Sunday, beating space competitor Jeff Bezos and his planned Blue Origin flight by nine days. Those who haven’t ponied up $250,000 to take the Virgin flight most likely next year—said to be 600 people by the company—or the millions paid to fly on Blue Origin next week or fellow billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket to the International Space Station next year have another option. Astronaut Orientation, a new program from the space training company Orbite available through that company or the adventure company Pelorus, will for $30,000 give at least a glimpse of what space feels like even if it doesn’t involve looking down at Earth from 50+ miles up.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

254K+
Followers
62K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Local
Florida Industry
Orlando, FL
Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Alain Ducasse
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Food#Space Suit#European Space Agency#Blue Origin#Orbite#Pelorus#French#Boeing#High G#Space For Humanity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Travel
News Break
Virtual Reality
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
Swimming & SurfingABC News

It's a keeper: Caeleb Dressel wins Olympic gold on his own

TOKYO -- Caeleb Dressel tossed his gold medal from a winning relay at the Tokyo Olympics to a teammate in the stands. He’s keeping his second one. Dressel edged defending champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia in a thrilling finish to win the 100-meter freestyle on Thursday and earn his first individual Olympic gold.
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Bob Odenkirk recovering from 'heart related' issue after collapse on 'Better Call Saul' set

Actor Bob Odenkirk was stable and recovering Wednesday, a day after he collapsed on the set of his AMC series, "Better Call Saul," his representatives confirmed. Odenkirk, 58, was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and prompted worry from friends and fans as uncertainty about his condition lingered into the morning. His representatives said in a statement that he was in "stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident."
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US economy accelerated at a solid 6.5% rate last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter in another sign that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product —...

Comments / 0

Community Policy