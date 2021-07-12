New Book 'Women on Waves' Chronicles 200 Years of Breakthrough Achievements
A new book takes a look back at the history of surfing and the role of women in the sport—just in time for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympics. Author and president of the California Surf Museum, Jim Kempton wrote a recently released book called "Women on Waves, A Cultural History of Surfing: From Ancient Goddesses and Hawaiian Queens to Malibu Movie Stars and Millennial Champions."www.hawaiipublicradio.org
Comments / 0