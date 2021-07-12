Navy to conduct disaster preparedness drills at Pacific Northeast bases

Navy firefighters at Naval Station Everett, Wash., are seen practicing disaster preparedness procedures during 2018's Citadel Rumble exercise. Photo by CO3 Clemente Lynch/U.S. Navy

July 12 (UPI) -- Citadel Rumble 2021, a weeklong earthquake response drill, started Monday at U.S. Navy installations in the Pacific Northwest, the Navy said.

The annual exercise tests the capability of Navy facilities to respond to multiple hazards. For 2021, the scenario week-long scenario involves simulated earthquakes, which trigger other hazardous events.

Navy emergency management teams will partner with non-military aid agencies, and procedures including damage assessment, evacuation plans and disaster preparedness will be tested, according to a Monday Navy press release.

"CR21 ensures Navy personnel's continued ability to effectively respond to no-notice disaster events by simulating realistic scenarios including earthquakes, tsunamis and massive infrastructure damage," a Navy statement on Monday said.

The Navy said it will restrict all action to military bases, but civilians living near participating installations in Washington State, including Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Naval Base Kitsap, Naval Magazine Indian Island and Naval Station Everett, have been advised that they may hear or see unusual action on the bases.

"This exercise readies our personnel for response and recovery before, during and after a natural disaster or other all-hazard events," Mark Sinder, Director of Operations for exercise sponsor Commander, Navy Installations Command, said in the statement.

"Installations in our West Coast regions face risk of damaging earthquakes and wildfire encroachment, so this training is vital to expedite recovery and maintain mission readiness should such events occur," Sinder said.

A similar drill will take place for Navy installations in the Pacific Southwest region, beginning on Aug. 9.