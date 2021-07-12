Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bucks, Philadelphia by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Target Area: Bucks; Philadelphia FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR BENSALEM, BRISTOL, FLORENCE AND VICINITY FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN BURLINGTON, SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS, AND NORTHEASTERN PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 514 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Bensalem, Bristol, Florence and vicinity. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Philadelphia, Bensalem, Willingboro, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Riverside, Palmyra, Bordentown, Beverly, and Tullytown. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 6 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 350 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 27 and 40. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 48 and 57. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
City
Palmyra, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Bucks#Extreme Weather#7a#Interstate 95#Interstate 295
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Covid vaccine mandates are on the rise. Will that move the needle?

Federal and state employers and some private businesses are edging closer to requiring workers to be vaccinated in a larger effort to combat the intensifying resurgence of Covid-19, which should help drive down infections and jump-start stalling immunization rates, health and legal experts say. "Every little bit helps," Dr. Aaron...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Google mandates vaccines for all employees returning to offices

Google said Wednesday it is requiring all employees returning to offices to get vaccinated, the first major tech company to make such an announcement. "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, adding that "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Comments / 0

Community Policy