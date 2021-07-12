Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hampton, GA

Busch brothers closing in on Allisons' record for Cup wins

By CHARLES ODUM
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOg0e_0aulKywC00

HAMPTON, Ga. — (AP) — The Busch brothers are banging on the Allisons' rear bumper for the top spot on the list of NASCAR Cup Series wins by siblings.

On Sunday, however, the sibling rivalry between Kurt and Kyle Busch was the story. Thanks to Kurt's win over runner-up Kyle at Atlanta Motor Speedway, each has two wins in the four Cup races featuring one-two finishes by the brothers.

That was a cause for celebration for older brother Kurt, who climbed out of his car and yelled, “Hell yeah, we beat Kyle!”

It was a sore subject for Kyle. Kurt said his younger brother dropped by victory lane to “do the Kyle Busch grumpy.”

Neither likes losing to the other. It may be especially difficult for Kyle, even though he's had more NASCAR success.

“It’s a little-brother syndrome,” Kurt said. “I’m an older brother. I don’t know what it is to be the younger one. It’s a genuine feel of I’m not trying to push his buttons, but I know that as we’ve gotten older, the stats have stacked in his favor, and I’ve come to agreement with that in my own mind.”

Kurt predicted his brother would move past his hurt feelings in a few days. It might help Kyle to be reminded that he and Kurt are closing in on that record for most Cup Series wins by brothers. Bobby Allison (84) and Donnie Allison (10) combined for 94 Cup wins, the record for brothers. The Busch brothers now have 92 — 59 from Kyle and 33 from Kurt.

Kurt, 42, wants to make sure he’s still racing when the record falls.

“It needs to get done here in the next year or two while I’m still driving,” he said. “They still have that record, but Kyle and I are out here finishing one-two. We can chip away at it and try to get that done.”

The last time Kurt beat Kyle in a one-two finish, in Kentucky in 2019, it cost Kurt a seat on Kyle's plane ride back home to Charlotte. On Sunday, Kurt knew he should arrange his own transportation.

“It’s only about four hours back to Charlotte, so it’s not too big of a deal,” Kurt said. “But I’m pretty sure Kyle has already taken off.”

Kurt still smiled. He had something better than a ride home.

“We’ve got the trophy,” he said. “I ain’t worried about it.”

Indeed, the Busch brothers' sibling rivalry burns strong.

“I’ll tell you, the adrenaline gets going, the childhood memories come back,” Kurt said. “The best of the best in this business is in my mirror, and yet I can giggle to myself sometimes and go, ‘Yeah, I taught him everything he knows.’”

Kyle gave credit to his big brother as “definitely better than us today.”

"I thought I had him, and I did, but racing just didn’t play out for us today.”

Kurt said the rivalry can be intense.

“It’s an awesome, genuine battle between the two of us,” he said. “We’ve had some friction over the years, but as we get older we’ve gotten slightly a bit wiser and we’ve raced each other with a ton of respect on track to almost be teammates, even though we race for different organizations.”

The Busch brothers swept the Atlanta weekend races.

Kyle won the Xfinity Series race Saturday, his fifth win in five tries this season in the second-tier series, and said he doesn’t plan to return to the series next season.

Kurt Busch’s win could provide a boost in his search for a new team. His contract with Chip Ganassi Racing expires at the end of the year, and Ganassi sold the team to Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks this month.

Kurt wants to drive one of NASCAR'S new Next Gen cars next year.

“It seems to be an owners’ market right now, but for me I’m doing all I can with the Next Gen car on the horizon,” he said. “I’m a racer, and I’ll be a racer through and through. ... To drive this Next Gen car, it’s important to me, and I’m going to try to make it work.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
22K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Hampton, GA
Hampton, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Bobby Allison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chip Ganassi Racing#Nascar Cup Series#Nascar Cup Series#Atlanta Motor Speedway#Xfinity#Trackhouse#Nascar S#Next#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Hartwell, GAPosted by
WGAU

Hartwell Speedway announces reopening plans

Hartwell Speedway says it will reopen next weekend. The race track in Hart County has been closed since a deadly accident on Independence Day weekend. A 57 year-old spectator was killed and two others were injured when a car slammed into a guardrail at the track and sent debris flying into the seating area. Speedway operators say there will be a return to racing on Saturday August 7.
SportsPosted by
WGAU

Dressel considered on ill-fated relay, saw no chance of gold

TOKYO — (AP) — Caeleb Dressel has a shot to win six gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. He might've added another medal to his collection if he'd swam the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, but he doesn't think there's any chance it would've been gold. Dressel revealed Friday that he was...
NFLPosted by
WGAU

Jordan Rodgers: JT Daniels to have a ‘Joe Burrow-type of season’

HOOVER, Ala. — JT Daniels is on a meteoric rise and is going to have a Joe Burrow-type of season at Georgia this season, according to ESPN analyst and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers. “I talked to Jordan Palmer, his quarterback coach out in California, who I respect as one...
NFLPosted by
WGAU

Falcons open camp in Flowery Branch

The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for a new season, the first under new head coach Arthur Smith: Saturday and Sunday practice sessions at the team facility in Flowery Branch will be open to the public, getting underway at 9:30 each morning. The Falcons are gearing up for a September 12 season opener in Mercedes Benz Stadium vs the Philadelphia Eagles. The first preseason game is August 13 vs the Tennessee Titans, also in Atlanta.
NBAPosted by
WGAU

Detroit Pistons grab Cade Cunningham at No. 1 in NBA draft

Cade Cunningham sure looked like the No. 1 overall draft pick all year at Oklahoma State with his fluid game, scoring ability and passing — all in a 6-foot-8 frame. So it was no surprise the Detroit Pistons would grab the freshman All-American with the top pick as they did to open the draft Thursday night in New York. And it was the start of multiple teams spending high picks on playmakers with size, including Florida State forward Scottie Barnes and Australian teenager Josh Giddey climbing a bit higher than expected as top-six picks.
GolfPosted by
WGAU

Schauffele has big finish and 1-shot lead in Olympic golf

KAWAGOE, Japan — (AP) — Xander Schauffele has been pointing to the Olympics ever since he began his rise into the elite of American golf three years ago. Now that he's here, in the country where his mother was raised and enjoying an Olympic experience his father could only dream about, he is trying to treat this like any other week.
Athens, GAPosted by
WGAU

Hungary's László Cseh closes Olympic career without gold

TOKYO — (AP) — László Cseh outlasted longtime rivals Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte. Now, the six-time Olympic medalist is bidding farewell himself. The 35-year-old Hungarian great retired Friday as one of the world's best swimmers to never win gold in five Olympics. He came close, though. The peak of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy