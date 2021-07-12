Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Wilcox SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN WHEELER...NORTHWESTERN TELFAIR...NORTHEASTERN WILCOX...SOUTHWESTERN LAURENS...SOUTHERN BLECKLEY...DODGE AND SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM EDT At 457 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms extended from near Cedar Creek to near Eastman to Jay Bird Springs and Rhine, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include McRae, Eastman, Abbeville, Helena, Milan, Rhine, Chauncey, Union, Dubois, Gresston, Plainfield, Empire, Yonkers, Cedar Creek, Roddy, Baileys Park, Ocmulgee Banks, Jay Bird Springs, Wallace and Five Points. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH