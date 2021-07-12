Cancel
Deschutes County, OR

Air Quality Alert issued for Deschutes, Wallowa by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Deschutes; Wallowa AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory...in effect until 5 AM PDT Friday. A Smoke Air Quality Advisory has been issued. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. For additional information...please visit the Web site at http://www.oregon.gov/DEQ

alerts.weather.gov

